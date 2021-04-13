Doctify Raises Further $7.5M in a New Round Led by Keen Venture Partners

LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctify , a healthcare review platform, today announced an additional $7.5M in its latest funding round, taking the overall investment to date to $20M. The round was led by Keen Venture Partners , with participation from existing investors, Amadeus Capital , Guinness Asset Management , as well as Tom Teichman (an early-stage investor in Doctify and in Lastminute.com, Made.com and Notonthehighstreet.com).

Founded in 2016, Doctify aims to increase trust and transparency in healthcare by providing greater access to verified patient reviews. With review platforms such as Glassdoor and Trustpilot helping people build trust in businesses, Doctify is pioneering in the healthcare review space, one of the biggest markets by value worldwide.

Doctify has established itself as a significant player by connecting over four million people with over 25,000 healthcare providers in the last five years. Its clients include prime hospital groups such as HCA, Royal Brompton Hospital and Priory Group.

Doctify's CEO Stephanie Eltz says: "We are thrilled to partner with investors to fuel our continued growth and accomplish Doctify's mission of helping 30 million people across the globe to find the right specialist by 2023. We believe that by empowering providers to better capture patient feedback with technology, we can drive tangible improvements in healthcare."

Briehan Burke, Principal at Keen Venture Partners, says: "Doctify co-founders Stephanie and Suman, both surgeons by background, bring deep expertise in healthcare and are in prime position to transform and win the market. Their solution is driving real-time improvements to patient care across multiple international providers."

Already present in the UK, Austria and the UAE, Doctify is set to fuel further growth in Germany, Europe's largest healthcare market. With the passing of the Digital Healthcare Act (DVG), Germany is on a cusp of a digital transformation to become the leading provider of patient-centred digital healthcare.

The company also plans to further develop its Doctify Insights & Analytics Tool for healthcare providers to gain better insights into their patient feedback. With access to unique real-time reviews, benchmarking data and real patient feedback, the tool will help providers to further understand, learn and improve from the experiences of patients.

About Doctify

Doctify is a healthcare review platform in the UK, Austria, UAE and Germany with plans to expand into the world's major healthcare markets. Founded by NHS surgeons, Dr Stephanie Eltz and Dr Suman Saha, Doctify allows patients to connect with healthcare providers and enables the healthcare industry to better access valuable patient feedback.

About Keen Venture Partners

Keen Venture Partners is a radically human venture capital firm based in Amsterdam and London. It backs exceptional teams and fast-growing scaleups across Europe at the Series A and Series B stages.The investment in Doctify benefits from the support of the European Union under the Equity Facility for Growth established by the Council establishing a Programme for the Competitiveness of Enterprises and small and medium enterprises (COSME).