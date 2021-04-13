The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 13.04.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 13.04.2021
Aktien
1 US14167R2094 CareCloud Inc.
2 GB00BMHX6F22 Lidco Group Plc
3 CA58404N1096 Medaro Mining Corp.
4 ES0183304080 Vértice Trescientos Sesenta Grados S.A.
5 NO0010936792 Froy ASA
6 NO0010894231 LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA
7 BMG2031G1069 Century Entertainment International Holdings Ltd.
8 CA1806341071 Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc.
9 CA4315021036 Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.
Anleihen
1 USU04167AC34 Nordstrom Inc.
2 XS2212051382 Carlson Travel Inc.
3 FR0014002WK3 Frankreich
4 USU04167AD17 Nordstrom Inc.
5 CH1101096514 Glarner Kantonalbank
6 XS2330501995 Athora Netherlands N.V.
7 XS2329602135 Gatwick Airport Finance PLC
8 USL5831KAC01 Kenbourne Invest S.A.
9 NO0010911506 LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA
10 US89236TJE64 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
11 DE000A3E5KG2 TUI AG
12 DE000HLB22J0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
13 USU9598QAA68 News Corp.
