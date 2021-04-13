The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 13.04.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 13.04.2021Aktien1 US14167R2094 CareCloud Inc.2 GB00BMHX6F22 Lidco Group Plc3 CA58404N1096 Medaro Mining Corp.4 ES0183304080 Vértice Trescientos Sesenta Grados S.A.5 NO0010936792 Froy ASA6 NO0010894231 LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA7 BMG2031G1069 Century Entertainment International Holdings Ltd.8 CA1806341071 Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc.9 CA4315021036 Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.Anleihen1 USU04167AC34 Nordstrom Inc.2 XS2212051382 Carlson Travel Inc.3 FR0014002WK3 Frankreich4 USU04167AD17 Nordstrom Inc.5 CH1101096514 Glarner Kantonalbank6 XS2330501995 Athora Netherlands N.V.7 XS2329602135 Gatwick Airport Finance PLC8 USL5831KAC01 Kenbourne Invest S.A.9 NO0010911506 LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA10 US89236TJE64 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.11 DE000A3E5KG2 TUI AG12 DE000HLB22J0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale13 USU9598QAA68 News Corp.