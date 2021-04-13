Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka) and H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) announce the decision to continue the recruitment of patients in the phase III clinical trial of brexpiprazole in the treatment of agitation in patients with dementia of the Alzheimer's type (NCT03548584). The decision to continue the trial is based on the results of an independent interim analysis, supporting to progress the trial to the planned full enrollment of 330 patients.

The continuation of the study enables us to further explore the efficacy of brexpiprazole to address the high medical need in patients suffering from agitation in Alzheimer's-type dementia. Completion of the trial is expected in the first half of 2022.

About the study

Trial 331-14-213 (NCT03548584; Trial 213) was designed to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of brexpiprazole in the treatment of patients with agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. The trial consists of a 12-week double-blind treatment period with a 30-day follow-up. The trial population is planned to include 330 male and female patients, aged 55 to 90 years (inclusive), with a diagnosis of probable Alzheimer's disease.

The primary outcome is the change in the CMAI total score. The key secondary outcome is the change in the Clinical Global Impression Severity of Illness (CGI-S) score, as related to symptoms of agitation. Patients participating in the trial are from countries including Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Ukraine, and the U.S. Approximately half of the participants are living at home and the rest are institutionalized.

As agreed with the FDA, an interim analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring committee assessed the efficacy on the CMAI total score, in accordance with pre-specified criteria when 255 subjects had completed the trial.

About brexpiprazole

Brexpiprazole is approved as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of adults with major depressive disorder and as a treatment for adults with schizophrenia in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In Europe and Japan, the product is approved for schizophrenia. In addition, brexpiprazole has been approved in over 20 other countries and regions across the world. Brexpiprazole is distributed and marketed under the brand name Rexulti. In Europe, brexpiprazole is distributed and marketed under the brand name Rxulti

Brexpiprazole was discovered by Otsuka and is being co-developed by Otsuka and Lundbeck. The mechanism of action for brexpiprazole in the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder or schizophrenia is not fully understood. However, the efficacy of brexpiprazole may be mediated through a combination of partial agonist activity at serotonin 5-HT1A and dopamine D2 receptors, and antagonist activity at serotonin 5-HT2A receptors. Brexpiprazole exhibits high affinity (sub-nanomolar) for these receptors as well as for noradrenaline alpha1B/2C receptors.

Otsuka and Lundbeck are grateful to the patients with Alzheimer's disease, their families, and the investigators who participated in the trials and contributed greatly to this research.

