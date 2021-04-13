DJ Affluent Medical announces the approval of its Registration Document by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) as part of its proposed IPO on the Euronext Paris regulated market.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical announces the approval of its Registration Document by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) as part of its proposed IPO on the Euronext Paris regulated market. 13-Apr-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Aix-en-Provence, 13 April 2021 - 7:30 a.m. AFFLUENT MEDICAL announces the approval of its Registration Document by the French Financial Markets Authority ( Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) as part of its proposed IPO on the Euronext Paris regulated market Affluent Medical, a French medtech specialising in the international development and industrial scale-up of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and mitral cardiac insufficiency, announces today the approval of its Registration Document by the AMF under number I.21-007 on 12 April 2021. The approval of this Registration Document is the first step in Affluent Medical's proposed IPO on the Euronext Paris regulated market, subject to market conditions and the approval by the AMF of the Prospectus relating to the operation. Michel Finance, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Affluent Medical said: "Affluent Medical aims to become a global player in medtech by developing innovative prostheses that address unmet major medical needs in urology and interventional cardiology. Today millions of patients worldwide suffer from urinary incontinence or mitral cardiac insufficiency. Our medical devices currently in clinical development aim to meet these needs by improving the quality of life and life expectancy of patients. Our proposed IPO is part of a pivotal period in our history with initial key development stages completed, necessary investments made and positive pre-clinical and clinical results already achieved. Thanks to our teams' solid expertise, we are now determined to pursue our business plan with initial revenue from Kalios sales in Europe expected as soon as 2023[1], after obtaining regulatory authorisations, and thus to save and improve the lives of millions of patients across the world." A portfolio of 3 innovative and minimally invasive medical prostheses for the treatment of urinary incontinence and mitral cardiac insufficiency Affluent Medical is developing a portfolio of medical prostheses offering innovative solutions that mimic human physiology to treat urinary incontinence and mitral cardiac insufficiency. These minimally invasive medical devices have the advantage of restoring critical functions and simplifying surgical procedures while reducing the total cost of care for patients and public healthcare systems in the short and long term. Affluent Medical's product portfolio currently includes three prostheses and one innovative technology protected by 31 patent families in all of its target markets: ? Artus: the first artificial sphincter that patients can activate via a remote control, for the treatment of moderate to severe urinary incontinence in men and women; ? Kalios: the only prosthesis for mitral heart valve repair that allows for multiple post-operative readjustments via a transcatheter procedure without general anaesthesia; ? Epygon: the only physiological cardiac bioprosthesis that mimics the native mitral valve and blood flow and can be implanted via minimally invasive procedures without an "open heart" surgery. Initial development stages have been completed for these three products with major investments made and positive pre-clinical and clinical results already obtained. In addition, Affluent Medical is developing an innovative technology, Kardiozis, which uses the properties of thrombogenic fibres to treat abdominal aortic aneurysm, providing embolisation to reduce the risk of aneurysm rupture. Affluent Medical is currently in discussions with several major players in the sector to sign a partnership agreement to develop endoprostheses incorporating this technology in an estimated market of USD1.7 billion[2]. Product/Technology Description Clinical development [3] CE FDA marking approval In Europe: Clinical Stage - Study Optimise II Kalios Mitral valve 4th quarter of - repair ? Pilot study successfully completed in 2018 2022 ? Pivotal study underway in Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Italy and to be completed in the 2nd half of 2022: 15 patients were recruited out of the planned 62 In Europe: Clinical stage - Study Dry Moderate to severe ? Feasibility study successfully completed in 2018 4th quarter of 4th Artus urinary ? Pilot/pivotal study initiated between the 2nd and 3rd quarters 2023 quarter incontinence of 2021 in Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic and France: planned of 2024 recruitment of 70 patients In the United States: Pivotal study initiated in the 1st half of 2022 with recruitment starting in the 2nd half of 2022 In Europe: Clinical stage - Study Minerva ? Pilot study initiated in the 2nd quarter of 2021 in Austria, 4th Epygon Mitral valve Spain and Italy with the planned recruitment of 15 patients 2nd half of quarter replacement ? Pivotal study in the 2nd half of 2022 2025 of 2025 In the United States: Necessary work initiated in the 1st half of 2022 to conduct a feasibility study followed by a pivotal study Abdominal Technology validated by clinical trials and in vivo studies. Kardiozis aortic - - aneurysm Partnership research

Strategic positioning in high-potential global markets

Affluent Medical targets global markets with strong growth potential, driven in particular by longer life expectancies.

Moderate to severe urinary incontinence is a major public health problem: currently more than 100 million adults[4] worldwide are affected by this disease[5], which has no effective treatment and devastates patients' quality of life and psychological well-being.

In total, the market for medical devices to treat urinary incontinence is expected to reach USD4.3 billion in 2027[6], with an average annual growth rate of 11% between 2019 and 2027.

Mitral cardiac insufficiency is a serious and fatal heart disease that affects nearly 2% of the global population[7] , with an incidence rate that increases with the age of patients.

Less than 4% of the 4 million patients who suffer from severe mitral cardiac insufficiency undergo surgery, according to Affluent Medical's estimates. In the absence of surgery, the risks of death and hospitalisation are high, with up to a 50% risk of death at five years and a 90% risk of hospitalisation for surviving patients[8].

The global mitral cardiac insufficiency market is estimated to reach USD4.7 billion in 2027[9], which corresponds to an average annual growth of more than 14%.

A clear and rapid development strategy with initial revenue from Kalios sales in Europe expected as soon as 2023

Affluent Medical's ambition is to become a world leader in the field of urology and interventional cardiology. In a competitive environment in which larger companies operate and benefit from more significant clinical, industrial and business experience, Affluent Medical has decisive competitive advantages that will help it achieve its ambition: ? addressed pathologies characterised by medical needs that are unmet today; ? prostheses with unique, minimally invasive characteristics that mimic human physiology and facilitate surgical

procedures to promote the rapid adoption of devices by practitioners; ? the support of opinion leaders and a world-renowned scientific committee; ? a team of recognised professionals with extensive experience in the development, industrial scale-up and marketing

of medical devices; ? a portfolio of three innovative medical devices under development addressing rapidly growing markets of several

billion dollars each (total addressable market of USD11 billion in 2027[10]); ? thirty-one patent families comprising around 300 patents and patent applications in Europe, the United States and

other major markets covering Artus and Kalios products until 2037, Epygon until 2038 and Kardiozis until 2041; ? a reference founding shareholder, Truffle Capital, with many medtech successes, particularly in prostheses

(Symetis, Carmat, Vexim).

Affluent Medical will capitalise on these strong assets to deploy a clear business and industrial strategy, relying on its own sales forces in key European countries (Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom) and on commercial agreements with strategic partners and local distributors in the United States, China (joint venture agreements with Shanghai Zuquan Investment Management Company) and the rest of Europe.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)