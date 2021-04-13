Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 ISIN: CNE100000Q35 Ticker-Symbol: 02G 
Tradegate
13.04.21
09:43 Uhr
0,724 Euro
+0,011
+1,51 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6980,72209:48
0,7000,72409:47
PR Newswire
13.04.2021 | 08:15
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GAC Tech Day Showcases Exciting New Developments

GUANGZHOU, China, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To display fantastic technological innovations to the world, on the 9thApril 2021, GAC GROUP held its third annual "GAC Tech Day" at the GAC R&D Center. In keeping with GAC's commitment to forward-facing development, and saving customer dollars via energy efficiency, new energy played a central role in this year's Tech Day.

GAC Tech Day

First off, there was the revealing of GAC's "neutron star strategy", aimed at creating a new era of low-carbon, new energy travel. GAC will continually work towards creating a battery that is like a neutron star: small, yet densely packed with extreme speed and power.

Tech Day 2021 also saw the unveiling of GAC's sponge silicon electrode technology. After years of research, GAC developed and patented "sponge silicon negative plate battery technology": this makes the silicon negative sheet inside the battery as soft and elastic as sponge, strengthening it against wear and tear from charging and giving it a larger storage capacity. The volume and weight of a single battery can be reduced by 20% and 14% respectively.

Superfast charging technology also displayed at Tech Day 2021 can charge an electric car's battery from 0% to 80% in just 16 minutes, roughly the same amount of time it takes for a traditional refuel. This paints an extremely bright future for electric vehicles.

The GAC R&D Center was also proud to present the ADIGO 4.0 Intelligent Driving System. The newly upgraded driving assistance system is equipped with 31 smart sensors, supporting extensive intelligent features such as lane control and automatic lane change. It can completely liberate a driver's hands and feet, relieving driving fatigue.

Technological innovation is at the core of GAC GROUP's business model, and the company adheres to a policy of "no technology, no GAC". As of 2020, over 30 billion yuan has been invested in independent research, and in the future, GAC is committed to yet more technological development. In the pipeline are a number of exciting projects, including collaboration with Tencent to bring WeChat into cars for the first time; developing a new 5km2 energy automobile industrial park in Guangzhou.

As shown in the 2021 Tech Day, in the future, GAC GROUP will continue to focus on key breakthroughs in core areas such as intelligent network connection and new energy, continuously improve its technological strength, and create a tech-focus GAC MOTOR that brings values.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486427/WechatIMG5924.jpg

GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.