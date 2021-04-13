DJ Aspire Global (ASPIRE): Initiation - Fulfilling its global aspirations

Aspire Global (ASPIRE): Initiation - Fulfilling its global aspirations Aspire Global (AG) is an online gaming technology, services and content company that offers its customers, online gaming operators, everything that is required to operate a successful iGaming brand. The global online gaming market is experiencing structural growth and AG's leading technology and services help customers manage the many operational and regulatory complexities of online gaming, while minimising their investment and mitigating their increasing cost pressures. Its success is apparent in its increasing geographic presence (26 markets) and roster of leading online gaming brands. AG is trading at a significant discount to its larger peers; our DCF-based valuation points to a share price of SEK95. AG is trading at a significant discount to the majority of its peers. Its EV/EBIT multiple for FY21 of 10.2x is a 63% discount to an adjusted average of peers, and the P/E of 11.3x is a 74% discount to the adjusted average. A DCF-based valuation with a WACC of 9% and terminal growth of 2% suggests a share price of SEK95. As AG's scale increases, we would expect the valuation gap to its larger peers to narrow.

