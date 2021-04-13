Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
13.04.2021 | 08:31
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspire Global (ASPIRE): Initiation - Fulfilling its global aspirations

DJ Aspire Global (ASPIRE): Initiation - Fulfilling its global aspirations 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Aspire Global (ASPIRE): Initiation - Fulfilling its global aspirations 
13-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 13 April 2021 
 
Aspire Global (ASPIRE): Initiation - Fulfilling its global aspirations 
Aspire Global (AG) is an online gaming technology, services and content company that offers its customers, online 
gaming operators, everything that is required to operate a successful iGaming brand. The global online gaming market is 
experiencing structural growth and AG's leading technology and services help customers manage the many operational and 
regulatory complexities of online gaming, while minimising their investment and mitigating their increasing cost 
pressures. Its success is apparent in its increasing geographic presence (26 markets) and roster of leading online 
gaming brands. AG is trading at a significant discount to its larger peers; our DCF-based valuation points to a share 
price of SEK95. 
 
AG is trading at a significant discount to the majority of its peers. Its EV/EBIT multiple for FY21 of 10.2x is a 63% 
discount to an adjusted average of peers, and the P/E of 11.3x is a 74% discount to the adjusted average. A DCF-based 
valuation with a WACC of 9% and terminal growth of 2% suggests a share price of SEK95. As AG's scale increases, we 
would expect the valuation gap to its larger peers to narrow. 
Click here to view the full report 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Russell Pointon +44 (0)20 3077 5700 consumer@edisongroup.com 
Sara Welford +44 (0)20 3077 5700 consumer@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1183594 13-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.