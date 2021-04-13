Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
PR Newswire
13.04.2021 | 08:39
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mycronic receives order for a SLX system

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for one SLX system from an existing customer in Asia. With the selected configuration, the order has a value in the range of USD 6-10 million. Delivery of the SLX system is planned for the first quarter of 2022.

The SLX laser mask writer was launched in 2019 to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry, which is driven by long-term trends, and to meet the future need for replacement and modernization. The SLX mask writer was developed using the new Evo control platform, which is shared by all of Mycronic's new mask writers.

"We are very pleased with the great interest in SLX, and that we now have the possibility of delivering an additional SLX system to a strategically very important customer in the semiconductor segment. It is clear that the SLX system has the features demanded by customers who produce photomasks for the growing semiconductor industry," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These comprise display manufacturing (TVs, smartphones and tablets), production of semiconductors and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 709 844 282, e-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Tobias Bülow
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 734 018 216, e-mail: tobias.bulow@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on April 13, 2021, at CET 08:00 a.m.

About Mycronic
Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and the USA. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-receives-order-for-a-slx-system,c3323785

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3323785/1400243.pdf

Press release (PDF)

© 2021 PR Newswire
