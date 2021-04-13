Gulf Air to Transform Falconflyer Programme with IBS Software's iFly Loyalty

MANAMA, Bahrain, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has selected IBS Software as a partner to enhance its Falconflyer loyalty programme (FFP) and provide Gulf Air with the flexibility to dynamically adapt its Falconflyer programme to meet the needs of travellers and enhance its members experience.

Gulf Air has entered into this partnership as part of its ongoing digital transformation to deliver the best possible experience to Falconflyers. IBS Software's iFly Loyalty platform will transform the Falconflyer programme for both consumers and partners. Members will benefit from a revamped mobile app and a new customer experience designed to deliver personalised offers and rewards. Programme partners will benefit from an accelerated onboarding process and a new B2B engagement channel that will provide new insights and data to support effective partner management. iFly Loyalty has been developed to help anticipate traveller behaviour, giving airlines the ability to turn data into actionable insights, enabling loyalty programmes to adapt to changing patterns of behaviour and quickly reconfigure their offerings to members. In addition, iFly Loyalty will provide Gulf Air with the capability to run multiple loyalty programmes from a single platform.

"We are completely committed to providing loyal Falconflyer members with a compelling experience that delivers bespoke offers and redemption options that they value. By partnering with IBS Software, we firmly believe that we will significantly enhance the way we reward our customers, as well as provide greater insight and flexibility to our loyalty partners," said Captain Waleed Al Alawi, Gulf Air's Acting Chief Executive Officer. "IBS Software has impressed us from the outset with their industry knowledge and commitment to supporting our Falconflyer Programme. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership as we continue with our digital transformation journey."

"Gulf Air shares our passion for customer engagement, and we're thrilled to be working with a business that implicitly understands the transformative impact customer loyalty will play in the recovery from Covid-19," said Anand Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer, IBS Software. "We are working closely with Gulf Air to ensure our system has the flexibility required to change with the times and meet the needs of Gulf Air's Falconflyers. We're extremely excited to play our role in helping Falconflyer go from strength to strength at a pivotal time in our industry."

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East.

Gulf Air currently serves all its destinations with a combination of wide and narrow body fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, evidenced by the airline's signature family and business friendly products, Gulf Air is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect the evolving needs and aspirations of its passengers.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/

