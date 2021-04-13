Bitcatcha Inc: Bitcatcha's Latest Report Outlines Unexpected Web Hosting Market Trends in 2020

2020 will forever be known as the year of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but the Bitcatcha team has noticed some surprising web hosting industry trends potentially shaping the industry in 2021.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / An in-depth research report compiled by the Bitcatcha team reveals how the pandemic has affected the web hosting industry. While most readers would assume that, like most other industries last year, things would have been tough for web hosts - it turns out, that many hosts enjoyed healthy growth. Using industry-leading tools, Bitcatcha's research team compiled data from dozens of well-established web hosts globally.

The data suggests that Hostinger was the fastest-growing web hosting company in 2020, across a number of indicators, including web traffic and web search. Hostinger appeared to be the brand with the highest search interest by audiences who were looking for web hosting reviews.

Another exciting bit of data is how well many of the web host's performed on YouTube. Hostinger's subscriber base grew by a very impressive 644% in 2020 - a significantly higher growth rate than any other web host observed.

The complete data and Bitcatcha's inference of the data can be found at https://www.bitcatcha.com/research/web-hosting-market-trends.

"What we are witnessing right now is the passing of the old guard, but the data indicates a decline across their web traffic and comparatively lower search interest with these long-standing hosting companies. Based on the data, we believe some of the previous largest dominant web providers are losing traffic to Hostinger," said one of the researchers at Bitcatcha.

He added, "I would say that we'll continue to see Hostinger grow through 2021 and, based on this data, it won't be long before they rank in the top three. They are already in the top five in terms of traffic and social media presence. If anything, they are attracting the most attention."

About Bitcatcha

Bitcatcha helps businesses by providing new and insightful data on various industries from marketing to finance, web hosting, and more. The reviews and reports published are free to read and provide insights into various industries and their associated trends. Small business owners can make critical decisions based on the most relevant data.

