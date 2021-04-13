Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919696 ISIN: FI0009007728 Ticker-Symbol: TS6 
Berlin
13.04.21
08:04 Uhr
5,180 Euro
+0,020
+0,39 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELESTE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELESTE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1605,30009:09
PR Newswire
13.04.2021 | 09:15
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banedanmark selects Teleste's information displays for its stations in Denmark

TURKU, Finland, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danish railway authority Banedanmark and Teleste have signed a frame agreement for the delivery of up to 4500 of Teleste's next-generation outdoor TFT LCD displays to Banedanmark and other ordering entities. According to the agreement, the displays will be delivered to Banedanmark during 2021-2026, with an option to extend the delivery schedule by three additional years.

Banedanmark is the governmental body responsible for maintenance and traffic control on the entire state-owned Danish railway network. It takes care of more than 3000 km of railway track, and provides services for more than 196 million passengers annually. With the new frame agreement, Banedanmark aims to upgrade its station infrastructure with the latest display technologies, in which high screen readability and advanced technical parameters play a significant role.

In addition to technical quality, the frame agreement is based on collaborative partnership and services such as component repair, which are strengthened by advanced remote diagnostics, a feature enabled by Teleste's next-generation outdoor TFT LCD displays.

"We are pleased to cooperate with Banedanmark in upgrading its station infrastructure with our next-generation information displays. Combined with our previous experience of the Danish railway market, our carefully designed technologies create a firm steppingstone for the successful implementation of the new screen fleet," said Jörn Grasse, Vice President of Rail Information Solutions for Teleste.

Teleste's outdoor TFT LCD displays are designed and certified for the most challenging outdoor environments to provide outstanding readability of shared information. For transport operators, these next-generation displays offer lower cost of ownership due to their expected lifetime of over ten years. This is supported by an intelligent diagnostics unit included in the displays, which is designed to report their operating status in real time, thus enabling preventive maintenance measures and quick reactions to possible hardware failures.

Inquiries for more information:
Mirkka Lamppu
Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/banedanmark-selects-teleste-s-information-displays-for-its-stations-in-denmark,c3324098

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/i/teleste-finland-rgb-300dpi,c2898954

Teleste Finland RGB 300dpi

TELESTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.