Banedanmark selects Teleste's information displays for its stations in Denmark

TURKU, Finland, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danish railway authority Banedanmark and Teleste have signed a frame agreement for the delivery of up to 4500 of Teleste's next-generation outdoor TFT LCD displays to Banedanmark and other ordering entities. According to the agreement, the displays will be delivered to Banedanmark during 2021-2026, with an option to extend the delivery schedule by three additional years.

Banedanmark is the governmental body responsible for maintenance and traffic control on the entire state-owned Danish railway network. It takes care of more than 3000 km of railway track, and provides services for more than 196 million passengers annually. With the new frame agreement, Banedanmark aims to upgrade its station infrastructure with the latest display technologies, in which high screen readability and advanced technical parameters play a significant role.

In addition to technical quality, the frame agreement is based on collaborative partnership and services such as component repair, which are strengthened by advanced remote diagnostics, a feature enabled by Teleste's next-generation outdoor TFT LCD displays.

"We are pleased to cooperate with Banedanmark in upgrading its station infrastructure with our next-generation information displays. Combined with our previous experience of the Danish railway market, our carefully designed technologies create a firm steppingstone for the successful implementation of the new screen fleet," said Jörn Grasse, Vice President of Rail Information Solutions for Teleste.

Teleste's outdoor TFT LCD displays are designed and certified for the most challenging outdoor environments to provide outstanding readability of shared information. For transport operators, these next-generation displays offer lower cost of ownership due to their expected lifetime of over ten years. This is supported by an intelligent diagnostics unit included in the displays, which is designed to report their operating status in real time, thus enabling preventive maintenance measures and quick reactions to possible hardware failures.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

