Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a new business line providing rapid antigen testing for individuals and corporations with its newly approved Health Canada Rapid Antigen tests. The ScreenPro test are administered by our team of trained nurses and provide results in 10 minutes. By initiating this new platform, the Company has lowered the financial barrier for testing to as little as $60 per test making this a much more affordable option for individuals looking for piece of mind and corporations wanting to ensure a safe and secure workplace environment. This is a significant step for ScreenPro in achieving the Company's core strategy- getting Canadians back to work and school safely.

ScreenPro's rapid antigen test kit, with over 94% sensitivity, is a point-of-care offering where a trained nurse will collect a sample from the client using a nasal swab. When compared with the traditional PCR testing, rapid testing enables the employer to test larger groups of employees in a shorter period of time at a significant cost saving. By trusting ScreenPro and its trained nurses for testing purposes, if a positive case is identified, the nurses are trained to administer PCR tests and will have them on hand to provide that extra layer of testing and piece of mind. ScreenPro can provide its clients a turnkey solution to ensure everyone in their controlled vicinity (office building, concerts, sporting events) has a negative rapid test result prior to entry. This is key to ensure its clients can provide a safe environment for their employees and customers.

"Businesses need an effective and cost-efficient way to reset and restart their businesses. Rapid testing is one of the most widely in-demand processes and we have the platform and solution to achieve our common goal, back to work," said the Company's CEO, John McMullen. "Our test picks up the new variants and with the rapid spread of this third wave, testing is more important than ever."

The company has already rolled out the tests to its clients and received positive responses for the tests accuracy, ease of use and the time it took to produce the results.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro provides turnkey coronavirus screening solutions to the private sector including testing, track and tracing with GoStop alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality South Korean test kits and its strategic partnership with Canvas Labs in Vancouver and Integrated Explorations in Ontario. This platform allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition to providing test kits, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPE to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop's passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

