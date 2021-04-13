Scientists in the U.S. claim to have successfully upcycled PET waste bottles into an electrochemical active-carbon material that functions as a double-layer supercapacitor substance. They said that this achievement may lay the ground for the production of more sustainable batteries. Devices built with the proposed technique would not store as much energy as lithium-ion batteries but they could charge much faster.Plastic waste made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) may be easily turned into a nanomaterial for the production of sustainable batteries and enable the production of more sustainable ...

