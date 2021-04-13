Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.04.2021
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
WKN: A1JP9Y ISIN: DK0060336014 Ticker-Symbol: NZM2 
GlobeNewswire
13.04.2021 | 09:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Novozymes A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 14
April 2021 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. 



ISIN:         DK0060336014            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Novozymes B             
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 231,256,400 shares (DKK 462,512,800)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        3,000,000 shares (DKK 6,000,000)  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  228,256,400 shares (DKK 456,512,800)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 2                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      NZYM B               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11273                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851852
