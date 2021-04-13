Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Appoints Kai Medical Laboratory President Yoshi Tyler To Board of Directors

Kai Medical Laboratory, a state-of-the-art diagnostics laboratory in Dallas, was acquired by Empower Clinics on October 6, 2020 to further advance the Company's COVID-19 national testing programs for enterprise clients, including movie and television studios, businesses and travel industry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce it has appointed Ms. Yoshi Tyler to its board of directors.

With a professional and entrepreneurial background in healthcare, Ms. Tyler has more than 13 years of experience providing leadership at Pfizer, Inc., a Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company. This experience has provided her with in-depth knowledge and industry insights to found and lead Kai Medical Laboratory towards unprecedented growth. Empower fully acquired Kai Medical Laboratory in October 2020.

"We are delighted to welcome Yoshi as a valued addition to our board of directors," said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "Having diverse leadership continues to improve our company and since our acquisition of Kai Medical Laboratory, Yoshi has led her team to surpass initial growth forecasts and demonstrated an incredible work ethic and passion for excellence. I am privileged to now count Yoshi as a fellow board member in recognition of her talent, performance and passion."

"I'm thrilled to be contributing to the growth of Empower at another level of the company," said Yoshi Tyler. "After only a few months as part of the Empower team, I've witnessed the benefits of our synergies and know firsthand about the incredible potential we have to become a leading integrated health care company in North America."

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

