Dienstag, 13.04.2021
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
13.04.2021 | 09:53
Fixed Income: Listing of Overnight Repo Contracts in DKK 18/21

Fixed Income Derivatives

Listing of Overnight Repo Contracts in DKK

Nasdaq has decided to expand the current DKK Repo clearing service with the
addition of Overnight Repos (Series Term "O/N"). 

Effective from April 30th 2021, Nasdaq will offer clearing of Overnight Repo
contracts for all eligible securities currently available for Repo clearing in
Danish Kronor (DKK); Danish Government bonds, Danish Mortgage bonds and Danish
T-bills. The Overnight Repo contracts will be listed under a newly created
market and application for registration of Overnight Repo contracts must be
received by the Clearinghouse no later than 15:00 CET. For more information
please see the attached document. 

Contract specifications

The relevant contract specification will be published in chapter 3(ii) of the
Exchange and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. 

Member Testing

Overnight Repo contracts in DKK are available for testing in Genium INET
External Test System 1 (EXT1) using the below instruments: 



Instrument Series  Instrument Type Market Group ISIN    
DK0992410_BSB_ON   DBREPON     DKON  REO  DK0009924102
DK0950319_BSB_ON   DBREPON     DKON  REO  DK0009503195
DK0461326_BSB_CB_ON DBREPON     DKON  REO  DK0004613262



Clearing of Overnight Repos will be available in the test system between 08:00
and 14:00 CET. 


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact:

Fixed Income - for product related queries fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com



Dennis Modell, +45 33770352

Johan Bjerkesjö, +46 8 405 6276

Member Services - Production and Test login credentials (user id & passwords),
Participant and User configuration, FIX Configuration ms.gi@nasdaq.com+46 8 405
6660 



Best regards,

Nasdaq European Fixed Income.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851936
