Schonfeld brings on Colin Lancaster in Build-out of New Discretionary Macro & Fixed Income Strategy

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC ("Schonfeld" or the "Firm") today announced that Colin Lancaster will be joining the Firm as Global Head of Discretionary Macro & Fixed Income later this summer. Colin will focus on establishing a discretionary macro & fixed income ("DMFI") investment strategy within the Firm's growing global multi-manager platform, and report to Ryan Tolkin, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Schonfeld.

Schonfeld also announced that several Matador Investment Management ("Matador") employees, as well as the entire investment team, will be joining the Firm with Colin.Mitesh Parikh will join as Deputy Head of Discretionary Macro & Fixed Income. In developing the DMFI strategy, Schonfeld will leverage the relationships and foundation that Colin and his team have built throughout their careers and their time at Matador.

"We are thrilled to welcome Colin and his team to Schonfeld as we continue to grow and diversify into new asset classes and geographies," said Ryan. "Our ability to attract and retain exceptional talent is at the core of our success as a firm and Colin's hire is a testament to the attractiveness of our premier platform. We are excited to partner with Colin and his team as we together establish a discretionary macro & fixed income business that complements Schonfeld's existing suite of strategies."

Colin has over two decades of investment experience and a track record of leading and scaling successful macro & fixed income businesses at some of the world's largest investment managers. Most recently he was in the process of building out a new multi-manager fund at Matador. Prior to Matador, Colin was Head of Macro Strategies at Citadel and Balyasny Asset Management. Earlier in his career, Colin served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Stark Investments and as General Counsel of Knight Financial Products and its asset management subsidiary, Deephaven Capital Management.

"Colin's hire is the latest milestone in Schonfeld's continued growth and evolution," said Andrew Fishman, President of Schonfeld. "We remain focused on building a preeminent multi-manager platform offering comprehensive investment solutions. I look forward to working with Colin and the rest of the management team to enhance our capabilities and offerings for clients around the world."

"I am excited to join Schonfeld's exceptional platform and team," said Colin. "I look forward to working with Ryan, Andrew, Danielle and the rest of the team to build a successful and lasting discretionary macro & fixed income business."

Schonfeld has added 16 new investment teams across its strategies globally over the past 12 months and manages approximately $7.8 billion of third-party capital.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors is a global multi-manager platform that invests its capital with Internal and Partner portfolio managers, primarily on an exclusive or semi-exclusive basis, across quantitative, fundamental equity and tactical trading strategies. The firm has created a unique structure to provide global portfolio managers with autonomy, flexibility and support to best enable them to maximize the value of their businesses. Over the last 30+ years, Schonfeld has successfully capitalized on inefficiencies and opportunities predominantly within the equity markets. The firm has developed and invested heavily in proprietary technology, infrastructure and risk analytics to provide its portfolio managers with "best in class" support. The portfolio exposure has expanded across the Americas, Europe and Asia as well as multiple asset classes and products. Schonfeld seeks to align its own interests with those of its capital partners and investment professionals, highlighted by the opportunity for investment professionals to co-invest in funds and their individual strategies. For more visit https://www.schonfeld.com/.

