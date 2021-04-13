DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.2631 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9831067 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 98626 EQS News ID: 1183923 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 03:22 ET (07:22 GMT)