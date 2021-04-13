Nation's Businesses Planning Technology Overhaul to Facilitate More Dynamic Working Practices

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, reveals that 71% of technology decision-makers are rethinking their longer-term strategic decisions around workforce technologies, according to a commissioned survey* conducted by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

This rethink comes amid recognition that the majority of German businesses are not ready for what lies ahead: just 42% of respondents feel that their organisations are prepared to adjust and respond to changing priorities and disruption, compared to nearly two-thirds (62%) of respondents in the U.S. When asked what should be done to address the situation, more than half of respondents in Germany (55%) cited "strategic vision and guidance for company leadership" as needing "very significant change" more than double the figure in the U.K. (26%).

The finding comes as the nation debates the importance of accelerating its digital transformation efforts and modernising outdated workflows that are often heavily dependent on manual processes, and even pen and paper a phenomenon referred to as Germany's 'Zettelwirtschaft'. Of the markets polled, Germany had the highest percentage of respondents (41%) concerned about not having in place technologies to effectively support remote work.

The Smartsheet and 451 Research report indicates some urgency among German businesses in addressing these shortcomings. The desire to get to grips with digital transformation is fuelling spending and pushing business leaders to make technology decisions more quickly. In Germany, more than half of respondents (53%) stated that purchasing cycles around workforce technologies would be shorter. Leaders also stated that they plan to spend more on technology tools over the next six months, including: team collaboration tools (36%), project and work management tools (23%) and workflow automation (26%).

"The pandemic brought to light many long-standing workforce dysfunctions, resurfacing the need to bridge the gap between technology and culture to empower the workforce," said Chris Marsh, a Research Director at 451 Research. "Now, these disruptions have switched the leadership mindset to prioritize workplace technologies, streamline their purchasing cycles, and make culture-driven decisions that empower employees to take ownership over their own projects and workflows."

These considerations were also reflected in how Germany's businesses viewed the priorities for their IT-led digital transformation initiatives: 46% of respondents see improving the overall workforce productivity and collaboration experience as a priority: 34% identified the modernisation of legacy back office applications; and 39% the deployment of productivity tools across multiple cloud platforms to support flexible delivery of business applications.

"Digital transformation is top of the agenda right now in boardrooms across Germany. As personal and professional lives have moved online, the pandemic has transformed expectations of technology," said Gene Farrell, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Smartsheet. "Leaders should take a fresh look at what they need to compete in a world where work flows in and out of businesses across extended teams and locations. Employees will increasingly expect flexible, dynamic technology that empowers individual work styles."

Marsh added: "Not all businesses are starting from the same position, and some are at risk of being left behind. Those that are more confident, digitally mature, and proactively invest in operational, cultural, and technological approaches to engage and empower their employees tend to have workforces that are more productive, engaged, and innovative."

You can access the full "Get Ahead of Change by Empowering Employees with New Operational Cultures and Tooling Strategies" report here. Marsh will also discuss the findings in a webinar titled, "Get Ahead of Change by Empowering Employees," on Tuesday, April 13 at 6:00pm BST. You can register for the webinar here.

*Survey methodology

The survey was conducted by 451 Research among a sample of 400 U.S. workers at enterprise companies with 1,500+ full time employees and three or more office locations, 200 U.K. workers at companies with 1,000+ full time employees and three or more office locations, 200 German workers at companies with 1,000+ full time employees and three or more office locations, and 200 Australian workers at companies with 500+ full time employees and two or more office locations. It was live from September 23 to October 8, 2020.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet's expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 25, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005425/en/

Contacts:

Lindsay Bleier

pr@smartsheet.com