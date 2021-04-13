JGA and IFIC Forensics Now Known as Jensen Hughes, Completing Brand Integration

Acquisition of well-known fire engineering & forensic investigation companies expands Jensen Hughes' European footprint, enhances client services

LONDON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes , a global leader in fire, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, announced today the completion of its brand integration of acquired companies JGA and IFIC Forensics, both now known as Jensen Hughes. JGA, a market leading fire engineering consultancy and IFIC Forensics, forensic investigation specialists, are both based in the UK and Ireland, working with clients across Europe and internationally.

"From the start of the acquisition process, we knew JGA and IFIC Forensics would each bring substantial specialist knowledge in synergy with the Jensen Hughes brand," said Nick Montgomery, Managing Director, Europe for Jensen Hughes. "Both companies are trusted, well-established in their local markets, and are known for outstanding responsiveness to and deep understanding of their clients' needs. Becoming part of Jensen Hughes opens the door for JGA and IFIC Forensics to offer new services and opportunities to their current and future clients, while retaining their existing relationships and high standards."

"Current JGA and IFIC clients, as well as prospective clients, can rest assured that this brand integration is an addition to, rather than a subtraction from, the world class service for which these companies are known," said Jeremy Gardner, founder of JGA and current consultant to Jensen Hughes. "The level of continuity maintained since the acquisition of both companies will continue under the Jensen Hughes name."

The Jensen Hughes corporate growth approach is focused on leveraging the company's resources to enhance the services of the local companies acquired, while recognizing and retaining the strengths of each. This "Global Reach, Local Presence" approach has resulted in continued growth in the European market, including recently opened Forensics offices in London and Belfast.

"We see the European market as an important part of our global strategy, and we will continue to invest to grow our client services," said Raj Arora, CEO, Jensen Hughes. "In addition to our welcoming JGA and IFIC Forensics to the Jensen Hughes brand, fire safety planning and consulting company L2 in Finland is taking the same managed path toward full rebranding, following their acquisition."

