Dienstag, 13.04.2021
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
GlobeNewswire
13.04.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Online Brands Nordic AB is updated (152/21)

On March 10, 2020, the shares in Online Brands Nordic AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to apply for
company reconstruction. 

On July 31, 2020, the observation status was updated after an annual general
meeting of shareholders in the Company had elected only two members to its
board of directors. 

On February 12, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
the reconstruction of the Company had been completed. 

On February 18, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
a new member had been elected to the Company's board of directors, thereby
consisting of three board members. 

On April 12, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the
reconstructions of the Company's subsidiaries had also been completed. 

That same day, the Company issued another press release with information that
the Company had signed a letter of intent regarding a reverse takeover of
Cama-Gruppen AB. The reverse takeover is conditional on Nasdaq Stockholm AB's
decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (OBAB, ISIN code SE0001960949, order book ID
40016) and the paid subscribed units (OBAB BTU, ISIN code SE0015658653, order
book ID 217869) in Online Brands Nordic AB. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
