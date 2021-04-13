Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Online Brands Nordic AB is updated (152/21)

On March 10, 2020, the shares in Online Brands Nordic AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to apply for company reconstruction. On July 31, 2020, the observation status was updated after an annual general meeting of shareholders in the Company had elected only two members to its board of directors. On February 12, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the reconstruction of the Company had been completed. On February 18, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that a new member had been elected to the Company's board of directors, thereby consisting of three board members. On April 12, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the reconstructions of the Company's subsidiaries had also been completed. That same day, the Company issued another press release with information that the Company had signed a letter of intent regarding a reverse takeover of Cama-Gruppen AB. The reverse takeover is conditional on Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares (OBAB, ISIN code SE0001960949, order book ID 40016) and the paid subscribed units (OBAB BTU, ISIN code SE0015658653, order book ID 217869) in Online Brands Nordic AB. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB