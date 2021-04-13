Also, it is highly praised by Japan's top sommelier Shinya Tasaki as an excellent match for French cuisine!

The Japan Awasake Association (Representative Director: Noriyoshi Nagai, President of Nagai Sake Inc.), an association established by brewers of sparkling Japanese sake "Awasake," which is produced by combining traditional sake production methods with advanced technologies such as secondary fermentation in the bottle, held a press conference at the Kanze Noh Theater, a sanctuary of Japanese traditional culture, in Ginza, Tokyo, on Tuesday, March 9.

Brewers and others who participated in the press conference (Photo: Business Wire)

There are currently 27 brands of Awasake that have been certified through a strict screening process and comply with standards such as being clearly transparent, and having a ray of beautiful and fine bubbles through maturation. Of these, 20 varieties are exported to over 25 countries and regions throughout the world, including the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. In recent years, Awasake has attracted much attention for the rapid increase in the number of sake-related awards it has received overseas.

At this press conference, Mr. Shinya Tasaki, President of the Japan Sommelier Association, highly praised the great compatibility between 'Awasake' and French cuisine. Also this year, Mr. Xavier Thuizat and Mr. Philippe Jamesse, both famous French sommeliers, were appointed as Awasake Ambassadors. Furthermore, an original Association Awasake glass supervised by Philippe Jamesse was also unveiled.

"We would like to promote the appeal of sparkling Japanese sake, which has a unique value distinct from champagne and is a world-class, high-value-added product. We would like to make Awasake the toast of the world," said the Association.

