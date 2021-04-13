Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACKK ISIN: NL0011585146 Ticker-Symbol: 2FE 
Xetra
13.04.21
10:50 Uhr
176,15 Euro
+0,05
+0,03 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
FERRARI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERRARI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
176,45176,7011:14
176,50176,7011:14
PR Newswire
13.04.2021 | 11:03
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samso SpA Appoints Sergio Ferraris As New General Manager

MILAN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samso SpA has appointed Sergio Ferraris as General Manager Planning, Finance and Control. This appointment comes in the frame of the growing challenges deriving from the rapid growth of the Italian energy efficiency market and the important developments that Samso SPA is achieving in the industrial, public and residential sectors (Ecobonus).

Samso SpA Logo

Ferraris, born in Milan in 1965, has matured more than 25 years' experience in the Energy sector. His experience started in ABN AMRO Bank where he contributed to the structuring of the first Project Finance transactions in Italy and subsequently participated to the start-up of Sorgenia becoming Director of Finance and M&A.

Stefano Meloni, President of Samso SPA comments - "We are particularly pleased that Sergio Ferraris accepted this important role in Samso to further support the achievement of our challenging industrial plan that is already displaying its outcome in 2021, with a forecast of production value more than 30 million euros".

Sergio Ferraris adds: "I am convinced of the extraordinary opportunities that the energy efficiency sector is offering and will continue to present in the coming years and I have found in Samso a perfect fit with the skills that a company competing in this sector must have with its dynamic, innovative and qualified team".

Samsø is an Energy Service Company (ESCo) Certified ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, UNI 11352, SA8000, specializing in project, construction, financing of energy efficiency interventions and in the installation of recharging points at zero emissions for e-mobility. During 2020, Samsø enabled more than 450 customers to save about 26,000 TOE (oil equivalent); the company has managed and installed plants for 80 MW of power, investing over 16 million euros in Project Financing Operations. SAMSØ operates throughout the national territory where it is present with three offices in Milan, Padua, Salerno. www.samso.it

Press Contacts: Ufficio Stampa Samso
Mail antonella.nunziata@adnkronos.com
Phone +39 392 9814330

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485620/Samso_SpA_Logo.jpg

FERRARI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.