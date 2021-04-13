Chemesis International Inc. Announces Partnership with Leading Cannabis Brand Retailer PureKana

PureKana is a top 4 CBD in brand awareness in the United States with significant brand strength, loyalty and consumer retention.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Chemesis International Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:CSI) (OTC:CADMF) (FRA:CWAB), is pleased to announce a brand partnership with Purek Holdings Corp. (TSX:PKAN) ("PureKana"), one of the top four CBD in brand awareness in the United States. PureKana stands out amongst its competitors and has cultivated a loyal consumer base by sourcing high-quality ingredients, harnessing social media outreach to create strong brand awareness and employing targeted sales strategies.

PureKana has carefully developed a range of products including oils, gummies, capsules, topicals, edibles, vape pens, CBD for pets, CBD bath bombs, and innovative CBD picks. This strong portfolio of products allows PureKana to offer tailored products that meet the demands of its target regional demographics, in addition to operating a highly successful online marketplace, which continues to grow. As such, PureKana's vision for expansion aligns with that of Chemesis', to make quality CBD products more accessible to consumers through multiple verticals/platforms.

Kathy Casey, CEO of PureKana Holdings remarked "Partnering with Chemesis is a major step forward in our distribution and consumer reach capabilities. Many consumer brands are not accessing alternate routes to market to reach new consumers. Being able to access the VICKI kiosk platform will allow PureKana to reach new consumers through non-traditional placements."

PureKana focuses on providing high-quality consumer driven products, and as such Chemesis will be introducing PureKana's high-quality products as one of its key product offerings for the VICKI platform. This partnership provides Chemesis the opportunity to broaden its consumer access to quality, safe, and reliable, CBD products that are trusted by its consumers to support a healthy lifestyle. As such, Chemesis's team will work with PureKana to strategically place its products throughout its vending program across the United States.

"PureKana is a highly regarded brand by consumers and within the industry for their quality and well-branded products," said President of Chemesis, Josh Rosenberg. "This partnership will allow Chemesis and PureKana to develop a cohesive strategy to bring high-quality products to consumers through an alternate route to market. Working with a strong brand such as PureKana, will give the VICKI platform another edge over typical brick and mortar dispensaries."

About PureK Holdings Corp.

PureK Holdings Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on PureK Holdings Corp., please visit https://purekana.com/investor-relations/ .

About Chemesis International Inc.:

Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI) (OTC:CADMF) is a U.S. focused multi-state cannabis company, that is focused on providing an artificially intelligent (AI) based retail solution. The Company currently holds exclusive rights to an AI based kiosk which can be deployed in high traffic areas such as, shopping malls, stadiums, transit hubs, workplaces, and large corporate headquarters.

Chemesis holds exclusive rights of the VICKI Intelligent Self-Checkout retail solution for sale of cannabis products across North America. Powered by artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, VICKI is a modern replacement for traditional vending experiences and the first retail solution.

