Dienstag, 13.04.2021
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
GlobeNewswire
13.04.2021 | 11:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Tre Kronor Property Investment AB receives observation status (153/21)

Today, April 13, 2021,LSTH Svenska Handelsfastigheter AB disclosed a public
takeover offer to the shareholders in Tre Kronor Property Investment AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover
offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Tre
Kronor Property Investment AB (3KR, ISIN code SE0010169516, order book ID
145914) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
