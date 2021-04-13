Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Tre Kronor Property Investment AB receives observation status (153/21)

Today, April 13, 2021,LSTH Svenska Handelsfastigheter AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Tre Kronor Property Investment AB. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Tre Kronor Property Investment AB (3KR, ISIN code SE0010169516, order book ID 145914) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB