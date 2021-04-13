Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, and its Founder Andy Khawaja are featured on the cover of the newest issue of Insights Success in an article titled 'Saving Humanity.'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005074/en/

Dr. Andy Khawaja of Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is "Saving Humanity" as one of Insights Success' Top 10 Most Inspiring CEOs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Andy Khawaja stands stunningly on the cover of the issue as an international award winner for this issue's '10 Most Inspiring CEOs to Watch.' His work with Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform has been making countless headlines for their advancements in AI technology.

In 'Saving Humanity,' Andy Khawaja reveals the doubt and obstacles he has faced and how he has counteracted that with his passion and relentless drive to make the world a better place.

Insights Success says, "As a natural born entrepreneur, Dr. Khawaja's objective is to build, innovate, succeed, and give back."

Dr. Khawaja says, "…you need to keep moving forward. Take what you have learned and apply it. This is how to continue innovation."

Andy Khawaja is not only an innovator. He is not only "saving humanity" through his innovations, Dr. Khawaja has focused many years of his life on being a mentor to guide others so that they may succeed and give back as well.

His advice to Insights Success readers "Follow your dreams and make your vision a reality. Don't give up," Khawaja says. "There will be difficulties along the way, and you will meet people who doubt what you can do. Believe in yourself and work hard towards your goal. Work smart and always continue to learn and adapt."

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005074/en/

Contacts:

David Herzog

E-mail: support@AI-DP.com