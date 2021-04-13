ILC Dover Defines the Future of Sterile Manufacturing with the soloPURE Flexible Aseptic Isolator

NEWARK, Del., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ILC Dover LP ("ILC Dover" or the "Company"), specializing in the innovative design and production of single-use flexible solutions for global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical processing, today introduced the soloPURE flexible aseptic isolator, a cost-effective, closed-barrier system for sterile manufacturing. With a fully disposable, single-use chamber and a CAPEX-efficient compact design, soloPURE represents the future of sterile manufacturing.

soloPURE provides a closed, Grade-A, aseptic environment for fill finish activities requiring positive and negative pressures, giving organizations with facility restraints or expensive closed-barrier systems a better way to handle sterile potent powders, including products previously thought to be "out of reach" in conventional barrier systems. This economical flexible isolator delivers performance equivalent to full hard-walled aseptic isolation systems through bolt-on modules for lyophilization that deliver more capabilities without the added expense. Beyond cost savings, soloPURE maximizes productivity with a fully disposable chamber, maximizes cleanroom efficiency through a smaller footprint, enhances operator access with double-sided entry, and mitigates risk with integrity testing throughout its lifecycle.

"ILC Dover is proud to introduce soloPURE to the biopharmaceutical market and provide significant time and cost savings to processors through effective single-use solutions," said David Radspinner, President of PharmBio at ILC Dover. "soloPURE combines Solo Containment's rich history in single-use isolators and ILC Dover's expertise in flexible powder handling solutions to deliver an efficient, economical, and safe isolator that drastically improves workflow and output for sterile manufacturing."

"soloPURE demonstrates both the processing power and sensibility behind single-use solutions, especially for sterile or aseptic processes," said Martyn Ryder, Business and Product Development Manager at ILC Dover. "The single-use, disposable chamber alone allows for rapid campaign changeover, while its double-sided entry increases productivity. While single-use solutions have eluded aseptic processes for decades, soloPURE is here to represent the future of sterile manufacturing."

soloPURE is available with the capability to sterilize in-place with VHP or operate with a single-use, disposable gamma-irradiated chamber. It can be ordered as a turnkey solution with fast delivery. The launch of soloPURE supplements ILC Dover's growing portfolio of single-use solutions for sterile processes and powder transport and hydration, including EZ BioPac, DoverPac, and ArmorFlex Films.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485718/ILC_Dover_LP_soloPURE.jpg