Riverside Advisors Advises Certified Training Institute, Inc. in Sale to American Safety Council, a Portfolio Company of Ridgemont Equity Partners

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Riverside Advisors ("Riverside") is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Certified Training Institute, Inc. ("CTI") in its sale to American Safety Council ("ASC"), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners ("Ridgemont").

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, CTI is a leading provider of online initial and continuing education for licensure. Founded in 2003, CTI has developed the reputation as a go-to resource for tradesmen and professionals in the pesticide and agriculture, construction, plumbing, architecture, engineering, and real estate industries.

Based in Orlando, Florida, American Safety Council provides critical training and education to more than two million customers each year, with current training offerings focused on workplace safety, driver safety, and other vocational certifications.

Josh Francis, CEO of CTI, remarked, "For nearly 20 years, we have worked to build a business based on exceptional training and innovative course offerings. We believe ASC and Ridgemont are the best partners to take CTI to the next level."

John Comly, CEO at ASC, shared, "We couldn't be more excited about teaming up with Josh and the incredible team at CTI. We've closely watched their success for years and are thrilled to be their partner. CTI represents a unique opportunity for American Safety Council to welcome a very talented and successful team while also broadening the scope of professional certifications we can bring to our customer base at a time when America is getting back to work."

Riverside advised the shareholders of CTI through the entire transaction process. Josh Francis, CEO of CTI, noted, "Riverside was a critical advisor in orchestrating a process to select a partner that fit culturally and has the experience and resources to grow CTI. Riverside clearly understood the underlying business and positioned the attributes that drive the value of the business. The Riverside team helped us navigate the process and realize a great outcome."

The transaction closed in March 2021. Riverside served as CTI's exclusive financial advisor. Kuhn Rogers PLC served as the legal advisor to CTI.

