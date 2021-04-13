Atmedia: Meraki Global Advisors Hires Credit and Fixed Income Trader from Loomis, Sayles, & Company

Meghan Siripurapu joins Meraki Global Advisors as Managing Director from Loomis, Sayles, & Company.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Meraki Global Advisors ("Meraki"), announced today that Meghan Siripurapu has joined as a Managing Director at the firm's Park City Headquarters to meet the growing demand for its outsourced trading in Credit and Fixed Income products. The move comes in a year of tremendous growth for the firm trading differentiated products for its clients and will further enhance Meraki's reputation as the industry's leading global multi-asset outsourced trading firm.

Siripurapu brings over fifteen years of extensive experience in the fixed income markets and has held various leadership positions on both the buy and sell-side, including mentorship programs and women's networks. Prior to Meraki, she was Vice-President, Senior Corporate Bond Trader at Loomis, Sayles & Company where she was responsible for trading global investment grade and high yield credit and derivatives. Prior to that, Siripurapu was a Vice-President at Citigroup in New York where she was Head Trader for investment grade TMT and energy cash and credit default swaps portfolios. She began her career at Citigroup in the Investment Banking division with a focus on advisory, debt origination, structuring, and syndicate for financial institutions. Mrs. Siripurapu is a CFA Charterholder and earned her dual degree from the Wharton School and the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.

Benjamin Arnold, Founding Partner and CEO of Meraki Global Advisors said: 'Our success as a firm has been based on having market experts across asset classes and regions to provide valuable expertise and unmatched service to our sophisticated client base. Meghan brings a real passion for collaborating with investment teams to provide market insights and superior execution results. Her drive for improving the client experience fits perfectly with our principles and will greatly benefit our team and the clients they service.'

Megan Siripurapu, Managing Director, Meraki Global Advisors said: 'Meraki has an exceptional reputation in the industry for providing clients access to veteran traders across all asset classes and first class buyside execution capabilities. The model at Meraki enables me to leverage my strong background identifying alpha opportunities and provide our clients with timely and actionable insights. I am thrilled to join the team and help lead the growth in our fixed income product offering. The outsourced trading industry in fixed income is what electronic trading was 15 years ago, and Meraki is at the forefront.'

About Meraki Global Advisors

Meraki Global Advisors was founded with a rebellious determination to deliver conflict-free services to Asset Managers. Headquartered in Park City, Utah with offices in New York and Hong Kong, Meraki provides outsourced Global Multi-Asset Trading, Leverage Management, and Capital Introduction services to the Asset Management industry. Meraki's alpha model adds value to asset managers through bespoke solutions under a structure that investment teams can identify with and understand. FINRA member and SEC Registered.



For more information, please contact Michael Ashby at info@merakiglobaladvisors.com

