Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LEADDESK OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS

NOTICE, APRIL 13, 2021 SHARES LEADDESK OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 19,982 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 14, 2021 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of LeadDesk Oyj's share: Trading code: LEADD ISIN code: FI4000364120 Orderbook id: 168114 Number of shares: 5,267,032 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260