Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
13.04.2021
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LEADDESK OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS

NOTICE, APRIL 13, 2021 SHARES

LEADDESK OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS

A total of 19,982 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 14, 2021 on
First North Growth Market Finland. 

Identifiers of LeadDesk Oyj's share:

Trading code: LEADD
ISIN code: FI4000364120
Orderbook id: 168114
Number of shares: 5,267,032

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
