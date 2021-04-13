Digital Development Partners, Inc.: Digital Development Partners Officially Rebrands As Black Bird Biotech, Inc.

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGDM) ("DGDM" or the "Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has voted to change the name of the Company to "Black Bird Biotech, Inc.", to provide a more readily recognizable platform for its EPA-registered plant-based MiteXstream biopesticide technology. The name change will become effective upon the Company's satisfying regulatory procedures.

"MiteXstream is an innovative technology that acts as an extremely effective pesticide - it is not a traditional 'poisonous pesticide' - and our new corporate name should provide greater clarity as to how our company is deploying its innovative intellectual properties," said Fabian Deneault, President of DGDM. "We continue testing several similarly innovative technologies that we hope to bring to market in the relatively near future."

Today, a strong brand is more important than ever to compete in a global marketplace. Over time, many companies will need to update their branding to reflect changes in the market or in the company itself. The DGDM comprehensive rebrand includes a new logo to go with the name change. This marks a new chapter in the evolution of the Company and pulls together the biotech assets to create better brand awareness and improve brand identity.

ABOUT DGDM

DGDM, through its subsidiary, Black Bird Potentials, is the exclusive worldwide manufacturer and distributor for MiteXstreamTM, an EPA-certified plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. DGDM also manufactures and sells, under its Grizzly Creek Naturals brand name, CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. For more information please visit:

Web: https://www.digitaldevelopmentpartners.com/ and

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DGDMCorporate

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

