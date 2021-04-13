Axter, a French waterproofing specialist, has revealed a new mounting process for the installation of rigid solar modules on several types of buildings, including concrete, metal, and wood surfaces.From pv magazine France Axter, a French waterproofing system supplier, has developed a new process to deploy rigid solar modules on several different kinds of buildings. The company said its technique has been validated by the Centre Scientifique et Technique du Batiment, which is a French certification organization for the construction industry. The Surfa 5 Topsolar process, which was developed at ...

