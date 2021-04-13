Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
13.04.21
13:15 Uhr
27,450 Euro
-0,250
-0,90 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,50027,65013:20
27,50027,65013:20
Dow Jones News
13.04.2021 | 12:34
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NORNICKEL TO EXPAND SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION AT NN HARJAVALTA IN FINLAND

DJ NORNICKEL TO EXPAND SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION AT NN HARJAVALTA IN FINLAND 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL TO EXPAND SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION AT NN HARJAVALTA IN FINLAND 
13-Apr-2021 / 13:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORNICKEL TO EXPAND SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION AT NN HARJAVALTA IN FINLAND 
Moscow, April 13, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major 
producer of platinum, cobalt and copper, announces plans to ramp up output at its state-of-the-art nickel refinery in 
Finland. Nornickel Harjavalta is mainly powered by renewable energy and is a world-class specialist in the 
hydrometallurgical production of high purity nickel with the most extensive nickel product portfolio in Europe. 
The plan to increase capacity is driven by growing European market demand for battery raw materials responsibly 
produced with one of the lowest carbon footprint in the industry. 
This move by Nornickel is in line with the Group's strategy to ensure a global shift to a greener economy while being 
green itself. 
Joni Hautojärvi, Managing Director at Nornickel Harjavalta commented: "This expansion will further strengthen 
Harjavalta refinery's position as one of the most sustainable producers of nickel and cobalt metals to the EV battery 
industry. Our unique product portfolio combined with EV battery metals recycling development enables NN Harjavalta to 
be the leading European supplier of the critical metals to the growing battery sector in Europe". 
Nickel output at NN Harjavalta during the first phase of the expansion will increase from the current 65 ktpa to 75 
ktpa in 2023 and during the second phase to over 100 ktpa by early 2026. 
The factory meets the most stringent EU sustainability requirements and recycles over 90% of its waste delivering to 
the market products with one of the lowest carbon footprint in the industry. 
NN Harjavalta produces nickel in cathodes, briquettes, crystallized salts and solution, cobalt in crystallized sulphate 
and in solution. The production process is based on sulphuric acid leaching of nickel semi-products, a modern, 
high-tech approach that enables over 98% extraction rate and is a perfect fit for the production of battery grade 
Nickel. 
NN Harjavalta monitors its environmental footprint rigorously, and has been an active participant in the studies of the 
Finnish Forest Research Institute (Metla) for several decades. 
Nornickel is a member of the European Battery Alliance and Responsible Sourcing Blockchain Network. 
Discover more about NN Harjavalta and its responsible approach to production at https://www.nornickel.fi 
 
This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. 
Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:   Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00  Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru   Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 98798 
EQS News ID:  1184157 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)

NORILSK NICKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.