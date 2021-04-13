DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Scientific, Investor and Industry Conferences in April
NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific, investor and industry conferences in April:
- April 17-22: 2021 Virtual American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting. Robert J. Fox, M.D., Staff Neurologist, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Vice-Chair for Research, Neurologic Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, will present the full data set from Immunic's phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of its lead asset, IMU-838, in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis at the 2021 Virtual AAN Annual Meeting.
- Abstract Number: 2872
- Title: Efficacy and Safety of the Selective Oral DHODH Modulator Vidofludimus Calcium (IMU-838) in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Trial (EMPhASIS)
- Session Title: P15: MS Clinical Trials and Therapeutics
- Program Number: P15.085
The poster presentation, including an audio track, will be available in the virtual poster hall the entire length of the meeting and for thirty days after the conference. The poster will also be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, Dr. Fox will be available for a virtual one-on-one discussion to address any questions regarding the poster on Monday, April 19, from 12:30 to 1:00 pm ET via the conference portal.
- April 28-29: Virtual B. Riley Neuroscience Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, April 28, at 9:30 am ET. Specific details regarding webcast and replay information will be published on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations, once they are available.
- April 28-30: German Corona Showcase 2021 (held in English). Dr. Vitt will present an overview of Immunic's phase 2 CALVID-1 trial of IMU-838 in moderate COVID-19 on Friday, April 30, at 10:50 am CET (4:50 am ET). Specific details regarding webcast and replay information will be published on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations, once they are available.
