Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Director, the Intel Grand Prize Awardee During the APEC O2O SUMMIT 2016 For the Proprietary Soundnet Technology That Has Been Adopted By 7-Eleven Taiwan, Leads to Further Enhance Its Award-Winning Solutions to

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) has launched a series of technological solutions that help mitigate risks and eliminate adoption barriers in global supply chain finance, Fintech and DeFi smart contracts and allow many companies to reap their full benefits.

SUIC is led by director Joa Chen in creating a secure and immutable source among the stakeholders through the use of blockchain technology. Joa Chen created the proprietary SoundNet SDK technology which the Taiwan Uni-President Group's 7-Eleven convenience stores, the largest convenience store chain in Taiwan, has adopted and embedded the SoundNet into all their stores' existing PA system and TV screens, providing latest news and special promo activities and information to customers since 2017.

SUIC believes that DeFi will liberate the Fintech market especially in the fields of currencies, exchanges, money markets, asset management, and derivatives among others, as shown in the year 2020 DeFi trends. It is gaining ground since last year as it achieves Stablecoin market cap at $15 Billion (source: https://stablecoinindex.com/marketcap). DeFi has a strong ecosystem growth and support with hundreds of DeFi protocols and many launching by the week as more venture capitalists join DeFi ecosystem's expansion.

Direct Joa Chen Gu-Feng said: "After being highly affirmed by the APEC cross-border e-commerce platforms and community and winning the prestigious Intel Awards grand prize, we have not only continued to work diligently and confidently to create a new wave of innovative technology experience at home and abroad, but have also built a smart ecosystem. With unrestricted Fintech and DeFi capabilities. SUIC has accessed global supply chain finance to create a barrier-free global village."

