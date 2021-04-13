Netcracker Solution to Maximize Operational Flexibility and Agility for the World's Most Advanced Low Earth Orbit Satellite Network

Netcracker Technology and leading global satellite operator Telesat announced today that Netcracker has been selected to implement its best-in-class, cloud-native digital Business Support System/Operations Support System (BSS/OSS) software suite in support of Telesat's latest technology offering, Telesat Lightspeed. The world's most advanced Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, Telesat Lightspeed will bring high-capacity, secure, reliable and affordable broadband connectivity with low latency to enterprise and government markets around the world. Telesat, an industry leader in the geostationary satellite business, will revolutionize the broadband connectivity space with Telesat Lightspeed, positioning the operator to be a disruptive force in the global satellite communications market.

The partnership includes deployment of Netcracker Digital BSS and Digital OSS on Telesat's state-of-the-art hybrid cloud infrastructure. Netcracker will provide Converged Charging and Rating; Product Catalog; Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ); Partner Lifecycle Management; Customer Billing Management and Active Mediation from Netcracker Digital BSS, and Active Resource Inventory, Service Quality Management, Service Orchestration and Configuration Management from Netcracker Digital OSS.

The BSS/OSS solution will support Telesat's Sales, Order Management, Orchestration, Network Management and Service Assurance requirements for the Telesat Lightspeed network and will help Telesat deliver a world-class differentiated customer experience across its portfolio of enterprise-grade connectivity products and services. From seamless ordering including responsive and agile service configuration and modification to proactive network monitoring that guarantees high availability and assured performance, the fully integrated, end-to-end architecture will be a game changer for Telesat and its customers.

"The Netcracker full-stack BSS/OSS solution is optimized for global network deployments and provides the industry's most powerful tools to quickly respond to customer needs and deliver new services to market," said Erwin Hudson, Vice President, LEO, at Telesat. "Telesat and Netcracker share a culture of innovation, and we are confident in their ability to deliver on our vision of a flexible and efficient cloud-native technology platform that will maximize the quality of experience for our customers."

"LEO satellites are an exciting market and innovative way to deliver high-speed broadband to areas that are historically underserved as well as to service providers, enterprises and government entities around the world," said Rohit Aggarwal, General Manager at Netcracker. "We are delighted to work with an industry-leading operator like Telesat to help connect and empower customers no matter where they are located."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world's most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its global priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds.

Privately held and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices and facilities around the world, Telesat's principal shareholders are Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL). For more information, visit www.telesat.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words "will", and "can", or other variations of these words or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Detailed information about some of the known risks and uncertainties is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Telesat Canada's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 which can be obtained on the SEC website.

Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance, the ability to successfully deploy an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, the availability of government and/or other funding for the LEO satellite constellation, the receipt of proceeds in relation to the re-allocation of C-band spectrum, volatility in exchange rates, risks and expense associated with becoming a publicly listed company the ability to expand our existing satellite utilization and risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. The information contained in this news release reflects Telesat's beliefs, assumptions, intentions, plans and expectations as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Telesat disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise the information herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005229/en/

Contacts:

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com

KWT Global for Telesat

telesat@kwtglobal.com