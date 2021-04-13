Legion Capital Launches Next Generation Investor Platform

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), a publicly traded FinTech driven specialized lender, has announced the launch of its next generation investor platform for alternative asset investing, offering an enhanced investor experience with updated offerings, customized views and analysis.

Increasingly, investors seek digitized investment solutions to move away from paper and toward cloud-based platforms that offer 24/7 access to investment offers and their portfolio information.

"We founded our company by going direct to investors with our original investor platform in 2017," said James Byrd, Legion Capital Chairman and CEO. Now with the innovative GoLegion investor platform, we have empowered investors with greater agility to meet evolving investor expectations as the alternatives industry quickly becomes more complex and accessible."

"GoLegion creates a compelling experience, by giving our investors more influence over their individual data consumption and interaction with our platform," explained Chief Technology Director J. Bradley Hilton.

The GoLegion investor platform provides multiple features to enhance the investor user experience:

Direct interface allowing investors 24/7 access to their updated investment data and offerings.

Secure data transmission including balances, transactions and returns.

Investor Documents

Investor Offerings

Future developments with GoLegion will consist of:

A tailor-made dashboard specific to the user and their Investment(s)

Account/investment specifics relative to the user

Direct access to electronic investment documents

The GoLegion Investor Platform can be found at www.GoLegion.com.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQX:LGCP) is a fintech driven specialized lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.

