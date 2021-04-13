ADGS Advisory, Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1:30pm ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS) a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on Thursday, April 22 at 1:30PM EST. Alvin Chau, the founder of the Quality Online Education Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADGS Advisory, Inc. will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM Eastern Time (10:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40785

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with ADGS Advisory, Inc. and to watch ADGS Advisory, Inc's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup 1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc. is the parent company of Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), which is based in Canada, and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: qualityonline.education

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contacts:

Xuye Edward Wu, CEO

ADGSContact@gmail.com

Investor Relations

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

646.823.8656

Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: ADGS Advisory, Inc. via SNN Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640027/ADGS-Advisory-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-on-Thursday-April-22-2021-at-130pm-ET