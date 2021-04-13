Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires"), is pleased to share an update on the implementation of its drop shipping program.

As previously announced, Aires is in the process of launching a drop shipping initiative that consists of onboarding online stores based in North America (USA and Canada), which will sell the new LIFETUNE line of products (refer news release dated 17 February 2021, here).

This new strategy, which the Company is implementing alongside its other successful marketing initiatives (Airestech Ecommerce Platform, Subscription Program, Affiliates/Influencer Marketing Program, etc.) will enable third-party eCommerce retailers (partners) to effortlessly integrate Aires products into their existing stores without having to physically hold Aires inventory. When an order is placed on a partner's website it will be fulfilled and serviced by Aires.

The drop shipping program provides numerous benefits for Aires, including:

Reaching new customers and increasing sales;

Improving exposure and brand reach;

Seamlessly integrating into a large ecosystem of platforms hosted globally;

Leveraging the marketing dollars invested by affiliates into their online stores;

Driving new revenue streams to our affiliates which leads to a win-win; and

Immediate worldwide sales penetration.

Aires is extremely happy with the initial response, as more than 30 online stores have already agreed to be onboarded. As a result of this strong start, Aires can expect to fully implement this program immediately, with additional revenue being generated for the Company starting in April 2021.

From this point forward, the goal is to add a minimum of 20 online stores every month, with a target of 200 partners by the end of the calendar year. After seeing such a high level of interest this early in the program's implementation, it is clear that this marketing initiative will significantly increase global revenue for the Company in 2021.

Aires' CEO Dimitry Serov commented, "We are very pleased with the amount of interest this drop shipping program has already received. Aires will continue to aggressively pursue creative and effective marketing avenues that will allow the Company to attain the fastest possible growth globally and we are excited to see the significant increase in revenue that this initiative will provide to Aires in the immediate future. We look forward to reporting to stakeholders on our continued progress."

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. ("Aires") is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly credited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Cubed Inc.:

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not intended for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80121