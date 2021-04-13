Senior Executive with vast CPG Experience to Lead Sales Function, Driving Growth for the Rritual product line throughout USA

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) (FSE: 0RW) ("Rritual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Sarton Molnar-Fenton to lead the Company's sales function as VP Sales USA, developing go to market and growth strategies to maximize results across multiple channels including, mass retail, grocery, convenience, club and through sales and distribution partners.

"Sarton is a tremendous addition to our team, bringing top tier CPG sales experience, from emerging to large brands, to elevate Rritual's ability to execute on its aggressive sales campaign," said Mr. David Kerbel, Rritual CEO. "Having worked with Sarton previously at Celsius, the drive, relationships and results oriented mindset she brings represent the ideal skillset for Rritual to execute its sales strategy at the absolute highest level going forward."

Sarton Molnar-Fenton Career Highlights:

The JET Collection - Executive Vice President Sales and Managing Partner

Delivered over $100 million in incremental sales, securing over 100,000 new points of distribution.

Managed $20M territory with P&L responsibilities, leading all accounts; including Ahold Delhaize, Tops, Trader Joe's, C&S, Safeway, Albertsons, Publix, Wegmans and Kroger. Achieved average all-commodity volume (ACV) of $95 on all core items.

Developed processes to maximize sales execution across the organization, awarded 2013 most improved region for Danone's #1 initiative - PUMA execution.

Grew sales with all key accounts, including Shaw's, Stop & Shop, Roche Bros, Xtramart, 7-11, Tedeschi's, CVS, Walgreen's, BJ's, Costco and Walmart.

About Rritual

Rritual is a functional superfood company that creates plant-based elixirs, which support immunity, focus and relaxation. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual is launching in North America in Q2 2021 as the company positions itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry. Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

For further information please contact:

David Kerbel - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Investor Relations:

Edge Communications Group

E-mail: investors@wearerritual.com

Telephone: 604-394-2082

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

