JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28thFebruary 2021 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 28th February 2021 US$ 4.25

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's unaudited NAV at 28 February 2021 is $4.25 per share ($3.74 at 31 January 2021), the increase in NAV per share of 51 cents per share is due to net investment gains and investment income of 58 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (4) cents and net foreign exchange losses of (3) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 28th February 2021:

US$'000 Assets Private Investments 463,643 Cash and Cash equivalents 63,178 Other Receivables 22 Total Assets 526,843 Liabilities ZDP shares - Maturity date - 1st October 2022 74,303 CULS - Maturity date - 30th July 2021 52,430 Senior debt facility - Maturity date - 12th June 2021 68,694 Other payables 1,857 Total Liabilities 197,284 Net Assets 329,559 Number of Ord Shares in issue at period end 77,474,175 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.25

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: jzcp@ntrs.com