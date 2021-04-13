Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.04.2021
Transformation! Zweistellige Millionenvereinbarung besiegelt!
PR Newswire
13.04.2021 | 13:21
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 13

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28thFebruary 2021 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited28th February 2021US$ 4.25

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's unaudited NAV at 28 February 2021 is $4.25 per share ($3.74 at 31 January 2021), the increase in NAV per share of 51 cents per share is due to net investment gains and investment income of 58 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (4) cents and net foreign exchange losses of (3) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 28th February 2021:

US$'000
Assets
Private Investments463,643
Cash and Cash equivalents63,178
Other Receivables22
Total Assets526,843
Liabilities
ZDP shares - Maturity date - 1st October 202274,303
CULS - Maturity date - 30th July 202152,430
Senior debt facility - Maturity date - 12th June 202168,694
Other payables1,857
Total Liabilities197,284
Net Assets329,559
Number of Ord Shares in issue at period end77,474,175
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.25

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

