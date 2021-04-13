Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Announces That It Has Engaged Four Marketing and Creative Agencies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Orchid Ventures, Inc. (the "Company" or "Orchid") (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRD) announces that the Company has entered into service agreements with three marketing agencies for the promotion of PurTec products and innovation platforms. PurTec has hired award winning advertising agency High Noon in Arizona as its Agency of Record. High noon will be responsible for all B2B marketing initiatives for PurTec as well as a comprehensive ad placement campaign. High Noon clients include Cisco and the State of Arizona as well as many other high profile accounts. The Company has hired Mattio Communications in New York City to manage all of the public relations marketing for PurTec and Orchid Essentials. Mattio Communications is also the PR agency for CuraLeaf, Greenlane and many other respected cannabis organizations. PurTec has also hired a product design company based in New Jersey to work on the creation of new and innovative form factors for a new line of PurTec products. The Company has also engaged with a Portland based creative agency for the development of several new digital assets.

"After the successful completion of our fundraising efforts, it is now time for us to put our foot on the pedal and start driving substantial growth. As a 20 year marketing veteran, and founder and owner of successful marketing agencies, paired with our President Rick Brown that has managed annual marketing budgets of over $600MM, we are well positioned with our new agencies to collectively work on the promotion and awareness of our company and our products." said Corey Mangold, Orchid Ventures CEO. "We are very excited to have a sales & marketing budget that is sufficient to achieve the goals that we have laid out for our company. Now that the strategic shift is complete, and we have capital in the bank, we can now properly invest in the marketing support our products and brands need to be successful. I have personally vetted all service providers and with our internal marketing team, are now engaged and working on immediate priorities to drive sales and revenue growth."

The Company's OTC listing has also changed from ORVRF to ORVRD.

About Orchid Ventures, Inc.

Orchid Essentials is a California-based cannabis innovation company that has developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery systems. Orchid also owns 100% of PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building sustainable revenue growth through value-generating partnerships and innovation that creates enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - ORCHID VENTURES, INC.

Corey Mangold

CEO and Director

investors@orchidessentials.com

Investor Relations

Corey Mangold

949-357-5818

corey@orchidessentials.com

