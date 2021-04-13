Engle Martin Associates, LLC, a leading national independent adjusting and claims management provider, has announced the addition of Mr. Roberto Stewart to the company's executive leadership team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005068/en/

Roberto Stewart, Chief Operating Officer of Engle Martin Associates. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Stewart has joined Engle Martin Associates as the Chief Operating Officer. This new appointment reflects Engle Martin Associates' commitment to realizing its vision and enhancing support for the organization's team members and its customers. Mr. Stewart will be based in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida office and report to Mr. Stephen Beene, President of Engle Martin Associates. He will play a critical role in driving operational excellence, overseeing Engle Martin Associates' business operations, and promoting the company's culture and vision.

Mr. Stewart is an established leader with over two decades of domestic and international experience across multiple industries including insurance, real estate, professional services, and consulting. Prior to joining Engle Martin Associates, he held multiple executive positions for companies such as American International Group (AIG), McKinsey Company, and Allstate Insurance. Mr. Stewart holds a Master of Business Administration from The University of Miami and several key insurance designations which include his Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Claims (AIC), and Associate in Risk Management (ARM). He has also participated in Harvard Business School's Executive Leadership Program for Strategy as well as Stanford University's Executive Leadership Program for Strategic Decision Making and Risk Management.

"Mr. Stewart is an ideal fit for our growing organization, from both a people and performance perspective. He has a remarkable track record of strategic and operational accomplishments and brings a strong reputation for motivating teams and developing people through his extensive leadership experience. I'm very excited about his appointment to this vital role," said Mr. Stephen Beene, President of Engle Martin Associates."

About Engle Martin Associates, LLC

Engle Martin Associates, LLC is a leading national independent loss adjusting and claims management provider. Privately held and owner operated, Engle Martin Associates is committed to meeting the ever-changing demands of the insurance industry and to delivering consistent and quality claims service. The firm provides a comprehensive line of service offerings including commercial property, casualty, inland marine/cargo, heavy equipment, large loss adjusting, subrogation, appraisal/umpire, specialty audits, and TPA/claims management.

For more information, visit www.englemartin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005068/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

John Ketch

Senior Vice President of Business Development

jketch@englemartin.com