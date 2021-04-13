DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding the registration of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding the registration of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 13-Apr-2021 / 12:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Announcement regarding the registration of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting DATE: April 12, 2021 The Bank's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, which was held on March 31th, 2021 was registered by Istanbul Trade Registery Office. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 98804 EQS News ID: 1184180 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

