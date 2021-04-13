San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2021) - Cofactor Genomics, the company bridging the precision medicine gap, today announced commencement of the first multicenter clinical trial of its OncoPrismTM diagnostic assay, using the company's patented approach to generating multidimensional immune biomarkers. Fifteen hospitals and healthcare networks, including Mayo Clinic, MultiCare Institute for Research and Innovation, and Revive Research Institute, are currently enrolling in the PREDAPT (Predicting Immunotherapy Efficacy From Analysis of Pre-treatment Tumor Biopsies) Trial to evaluate use of the OncoPrism test in patients with recurrent and metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (RM-HNSCC) to effectively predict a patient's response to immunotherapy. The company expects additional sites to join the trial before the end of 2021.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

The PREDAPT study, sponsored by Cofactor Genomics, is the first multicenter trial which uses Predictive Immune Modeling for cancer therapy decision making.

Represents opportunity for multidimensional immune biomarkers to move forward into clinical practice.

Partnership with Curebase maximizes recruitment diversity through their highly virtual clinical trial approach including full-service CRO and eClinical Platform.

Click image above to view full announcement.

Cofactor Genomics is on a mission to close the Precision Medicine Gap through Predictive Immune Modeling. Cofactor has leveraged its experience as one of the first CAP-certified, clinical RNA sequencing laboratories to develop new methods that accurately and holistically characterize disease. Instead of searching for isolated, single-analyte biomarkers, Cofactor's products create multidimensional biomarkers that better capture the complex immune response. Cofactor has spent years pioneering the molecular and machine learning tools to build a database of Health Expression Models, now integrated into our multidimensional diagnostics. Cofactor Genomics empowers clinicians to be better informed while making treatment decisions to improve patient outcomes.

Contacts:

Mariesa Kemble, Chronic Communications Inc.

(608) 850-4745

kemblem@mac.com

Source: Cofactor Genomics

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80266