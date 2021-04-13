Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has today announced compliance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) ISAE3402, SOC1, SOC2 and SOC3 standards.

In 2011, Options became one of the first cloud infrastructure providers to achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance and has continued to meet the latest AICPA's examinations. Audit compliance attests that the Options Managed Platform met their latest standards of information security, data availability, and privacy.

Options CSO, John Gracey, commented, "Companies today must prove to existing or prospective clients and regulators that they, and their partners, achieve the highest levels of security or risk seeing their business impacted. This is why so many leading financial institutions turn to Options, who are uniquely positioned to understand and deliver the specific requirements of the global Financial Sector. By achieving SOC1, SOC2 and SOC3 compliance for a 10th consecutive year, we have yet again demonstrated having all the technologies, capabilities, and skills necessary to help keep our clients safe, secure, and compliant."

The examination was conducted by independent and fully accredited auditors over a period of weeks beginning in December 2020, who inspected operations and services delivered during the full 12 preceding months.

About Options

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

