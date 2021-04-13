Health monitoring during Ramadan made easy with OPPO Band

- The change in lifestyle during Ramadan will affect consumers' sleeping habits, eating patterns and exercising routines

- The latest addition to the brand's wearable smart product range, OPPO Band provides continuous SpO2 monitoring and multiple workout modes to enable a healthy lifestyle

DUBAI, UAE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of the holy of month of Ramadan, UAE consumers will experience a sudden shift in their daily routine. While fasting offers several health benefits, depending on one's current state of health, every individual will need to be conscious of how they adapt to the new schedule. Launching an all-new smart device this Ramadan, global technology brand, OPPO, brings its first-ever wearable smart device - OPPO Band - to the region. OPPO Band provides continuous blood oxygen monitoring and multiple workout modes that help consumers to keep a constant check on their health and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

During Ramadan, people who fast experience a change in their eating habits. In addition, family gatherings and activities often run late into the night, altering sleep patterns. The OPPO Band's health monitoring function is specialised to detect sleep problems. It supports accurate sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring-providing comprehensive records and analysis of a user's sleep health.

Besides sleep-related problems, young adults are also concerned about physical exercise during Ramadan, and the OPPO Band is here to make the workout easier. It has 12 built-in workout modes for running, walking, cycling, yoga, and other popular sports such as swimming, badminton, cricket and more. With the OPPO Band recording the exercise data, users can check their progress using the HeyTap Health app, which is key to motivating users.

Tarek Zaki, Senior Product Manager at OPPO MEA, said, "The adoption of digital health has increased exponentially over the past 12 months, opening up opportunities to monitor individual health and wellness through digital apps and wearable devices. Driven by our theme of 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World', OPPO has innovated the OPPO Band to meet the needs of consumers who want the convenience of technology to help them stay healthy and fit. Launching OPPO Band for the first time in the UAE during Ramadan demonstrates our commitment to providing smart solutions that enrich and elevate the lives of consumers. Complementing the brand's smart ecosystem,OPPO Band continues OPPO's pursuit of providing customers with smart devices that offer unique functions in OPPO-signature designs."

Fitted with a built-in optical blood oxygen sensor, OPPO Band records blood oxygen saturation per second. During an eight-hour sleep cycle, it conducts non-stop SpO2 monitoring 28,800 times-fully measuring the user's body oxygen saturation. With its continuous SpO2 monitor and professional sleep monitor, the OPPO Band can help users to develop healthier sleep habits during Ramadan.

The OPPO Band also comes with a built-in heart rate monitor that can monitor the user's heart rate around the clock. If the heart rate is too high, the smart band will vibrate to warn the user of irregular heartbeat. With the OPPO Band measuring heart rate during exercise, users can avoid over-training and learn what pace they need to keep, to ensure that they are progressing towards their goals, safely.

Responding to the younger generation's need to show a personal, distinctive style, the OPPO Band provides a wide range of choices when it comes to the watch face and strap. The strap comes in two colors, black and lavender; and the watch face is available in over 40 different designs for users to switch between, finding a design fit for every occasion and mood.

The OPPO Band can also work as an extension of the user's smartphone. Users can receive messaging and call notifications, control music playback, and even find their mobile phones through the band. As for the battery, the OPPO Band uses a high-performance, low-power processor. Made with a large 100mAh battery, it can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours.

Now available across major retailers and e-commerce platforms in the UAE, the all-new OPPO Band is priced at AED 179. With its appealing design and well-built fitness capabilities, the OPPO Band is here this Ramadan to activate the users' health, right from their wrist. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

