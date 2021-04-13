IM Cannabis Corp.: Adjupharm Signs Supply Agreement with MediPharm Labs, Paving Way for IM Cannabis-Branded Extracts Launch in German Market

TORONTO, ON and BAD OLDESLOE, GERMANY and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (CSE:IMCC)(NASDAQ:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector with operations in Canada, Israel and Germany, announced that its subsidiary, Adjupharm GmbH ("Adjupharm"), recently signed a supply agreement (the "Supply Agreement") with MediPharm Labs Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of MediPharm Labs Corp. ("MediPharm Labs") (TSX:LABS), (OTCQX:MEDIF), (FSE:MLZ), a global leader in specialized, research-driven, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products. The initial term of the Supply Agreement is two years, with a two-year automatic extension period.

Subject to fulfilling applicable regulatory and import requirements, the medical cannabis formulations and products manufactured by MediPharm Labs to be supplied under the Supply Agreement will enable Adjupharm to launch a new category of IMC-branded extracts in Germany. This will include a range of specially formulated high THC, balanced THC and CBD cannabis oil products expected to launch in Germany in the second half of 2021.

"The Supply Agreement with MediPharm Labs, a global leader in cannabis extracts, enables IMC to enter the extracts market and further expand its product portfolio," said Oren Shuster, CEO of IMC. "Not only is IMC continuing to execute its strategic growth and business plan, the Company is also rapidly expanding its premium products portfolio, providing its distributors with more variety and higher quality products. As the German extracts market grows, IMC aims to become the industry leader by leveraging relationships that it has cultivated over many years. With IMC's strong international position, EU-GMP compliance and continued patient-first focus, the Company's mission is to continue introducing new products to the market."

"Our first priority has always been to address the growing demand from both patients and physicians for the best medical cannabis available," added Richard Balla, CEO of Adjupharm. "We look forward to working closely with MediPharm Labs to meet patients' needs and expand our offerings to our distribution network in Germany."

"Our focus at MediPharm Labs is to bring innovative, high-quality pharmaceutical, medical and wellness products that patients and consumers can trust for their personalized therapeutic needs," concluded Keith Strachan, President and Interim CEO of MediPharm Labs. "We are excited to partner with leading multi-country operators like IMC that help to satisfy the growing demand for premium products in cannabis markets. With our specialized technologies, formulation expertise, GMP-certified manufacturing capabilities and global supply chain, we remain the go-to provider for new pharmaceutical and wellness cannabis brands and companies."

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMC is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector, headquartered in Israel and with operations In Israel, Germany and Canada. Over the past decade, the Company believes that the IMC brand has become synonymous with quality and consistency in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The Company has also expanded its business to offer intellectual property-related services to the medical cannabis industry.

In Europe, IMC operates through Adjupharm, a German-based subsidiary and EU GMP-certified medical cannabis distributor. IMC's European presence is augmented by strategic alliances with various pan-European EU-GMP cultivators and distributors to capitalize on the increased demand for medical cannabis products in Europe and bring the IMC brand and its product portfolio to European patients.

In Canada, IMC operates through Trichome JWC Acquisition Corp. d/b/a JWC. JWC is a licensed producer located in Kitchener, Ontario, selling cannabis flower, pre-rolls, hash and kief in the Canadian recreational cannabis market under the JWC and Wagners brands. JWC operates with the highest standards for providing clean, consistent, aeroponically-grown premium cannabis products to medical patients and the adult-use market throughout Canada and the world. On March 31, 2021, IMC entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. ("MYM") and its licensed producer subsidiary, Highland Grow Inc. This transaction, once completed, will reinforce IMC's goal of being a leading global premium cannabis producer and purveyor.

About MediPharm Labs Corp.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia, Germany and Peru, and has fully commercialized its Australian manufacturing facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the supply agreement whereby MediPharm Labs will supply certain medical cannabis formulations and products to Adjupharm, the launch of a new product category of IMC-branded extracts in Germany, the expected launch of new Adjupharm branded products in Germany and timing thereof and the Company's business and strategic plans.

