Lloyd Fonds (LF) continues its business repositioning under Strategy 2023/2025 to active portfolio management, expanding its assets under management (AUM) within new core business to €1.9bn as at 26 March 2021 from €1.1bn as at end-June 2020. This exclusively organic growth was driven by a robust managed funds performance and net funds inflow. Management reiterates its guidance to reach €7.0bn in AUM by the end of 2024 and 45% EBITDA margin. Management's target is underpinned by the H220 EBITDA margin of 44%, healthy AUM growth in Q121, and a potential revival in M&A activity, which would help accelerate the expansion.

