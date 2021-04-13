Waylay IO holds the promise of coding at a fast pace, with minimal setup effort and guaranteeing quick deployment

Waylay, a leading enterprise automation software company at the forefront of digital transformation has today announced Waylay IO, its new product offering for developers.

Waylay IO is a low-code development platform that reduces the complexity of the application development process. Its automation technology uses small snippets of code, reusable across different use cases, and orchestrated by the powerful rules engine. The automation platform offers necessary tools in one place and helps developers to experiment with data and create insightful new applications and business models quicker than ever before.

"The basic building blocks of our low-code platform are small snippets of code that can be reused, just like lego bricks," said Veselin Pizurica, Founder CTO of Waylay. "Serverless is the perfect environment for this low-code lego brick approach and Waylay IO guarantees an extremely powerful rules engine to orchestrate these code snippets. Waylay is on the mission to ease the complexity of serverless and liberate developers from getting bogged down into actions that have nothing to do with the problems they ought to solve. The Waylay IO automation concept is so powerful that it is revolutionary. Our first user feedback is unanimously positive and I was impressed to see how fluent and quick developers get up and running and can be more experimental and creative with data without losing focus or valuable time."

Waylay IO is built on top of open-source alternatives, without dependencies on any specific cloud provider. It allows easy integration of API-enabled services and provides excellent debugging and observability capabilities. The platform has built-in state-of-the-art security models similar to Auth0. In short, the Waylay IO platform is a premade automation stack where API gateways, multitenancy, lambdas, databases, and all other services are embedded and pre-installed. Coders only need to code no hassle, fast, efficient, simple.

Waylay provides the Waylay Academy with training and demo material, use cases and templates to kickstart ideas. The support forum and engaged community create the perfect setting to interact with peers and Waylay experts.

"Industry analysts (*) point out that there are two impediments hampering the serverless adoption," said Leonard Donnelly, CEO of Waylay. "The first one is related to architecture complexity: tracing, observability, debugging, deployment, and the second one is related to fear of losing control, fear of vendor lock-in, fear of weak security, unpredictable cost, etc. Waylay IO is designed to solve these problems."

The Waylay IO pricing model is based on consumption, users only pay what they use.

During the launch period, new users will receive a $200 coupon at registration: www.waylay.io/io

(*) O'Reilly serverless survey: Concerns, what works, and what to expect

ABOUT WAYLAY

Waylay is a leading enterprise IT-OT digital unification software company delivering low-code orchestration, automation and analytics software solutions. Waylay has a passion for supporting citizen developer communities and ensuring it puts all valuable data to work for developers, data scientists and domain experts. Most importantly, Waylay guarantees its customers a significant reduction in cost and time to market new digital transformation projects to eventually make their enterprises become one.

Waylay offers 3 products: Waylay IO for developers and SMEs, Waylay Enterprise, and Waylay Digital Twin for Salesforce.

Find out more at www.waylay.io

