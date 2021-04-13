Verizon Business wins Frost & Sullivan 2021 North American Product Leadership Award for Contact Center Hub

Contact Center Hub offers function-rich solutions that enable small businesses to directly and seamlessly connect with customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American small to mid-sized contact center market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Verizon Business with the 2021 North American Product Leadership Award for its Contact Center Hub. This multi-channel cloud solution offers an exceptional mobile experience and accommodates the smallest contact center, as well as larger ones (from 3 to 5,000 employees). With its unique market fit, ease of use, and rapid implementation, the offering has rapidly attracted interest across the Verizon ecosystem of customers.

View the multimedia experience here: https://best-practices.frost.com/verizon/

"With the Contact Center Hub, Verizon Business has provided the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market with an elegant contact center solution that enables enterprises to modernize at an affordable price point rapidly, and scale as needed," said Nancy Jamison, Industry Director. "Contact Center Hub was designed for ease of use from purchase to deployment and features an online portal that is easy to access and user-friendly. It allows users to add both voice and digital communication channels and achieves seamless, native integration with other business applications."

Contact Center Hub also provides any time, any place set-up for agents, directly addressing the SMB market's needs as agents can be set up in an office, a work-at-home-agent, or work-from-anywhere environment. This is a valuable feature for non-traditional contact center agents, such as field service workers. In addition, it offers support for voice and SMS text messaging and has plug-ins to more than 70 customer relationship management solutions and help desk applications.

Verizon Business is one of the most experienced contact center providers in the industry. As such, it offers a portfolio that spans from the network to the contact center, allowing for unified communications and collaboration solutions. Furthermore, its flexible pricing structure makes the Contact Center Hub affordable, enabling SMBs to be nimble in their operations.

"The introduction of Contact Center Hub into the Verizon Business product family has strengthened an already robust set of product offerings, enabling Verizon Business to address the needs of companies of all sizes," noted Jamison.

"In the past, because of cost and complexity, contact center capabilities have only been accessible to the largest enterprises," said Eric Spadafora, Vice President and General Manager for BlueJeans by Verizon. "Now, with Contact Center Hub, small, midmarket, and even enterprise customers can utilize a solution built for their new way of working - quick to deploy, easy to scale, location independent, affordable per user pricing model and supported on Verizon's award winning networks. In conjunction with Verizon One Talk and BlueJeans by Verizon, customers can run their entire business - calling, collaboration, and contact center - in an easy to use, mobile-first approach."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact: